Pedestrian dies in early morning car crash on northbound Interstate 25 just before E. 58th Ave., CSP says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian died early morning Monday when he was hit by a car on northbound Interstate 25 just before E. 58th Ave., according to. Colorado State Patrol (CSP).



Watch the full traffic report from Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber in the video player below.

Pedestrian dies in early morning car crash on northbound I-25, E. 58th Ave.

There was a two car-crash around 5:25 a.m. Monday involving a Toyota Prius and a Chevrolet Silverado. CSP said the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado lost control, traveled onto the right shoulder of northbound I-25, and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was thrown over a concrete barrier and he landed on Broadway Street, according to CSP.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity.

The right two lanes of northbound I-25 were closed but have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.