Overturned piece of construction equipment causes more than an hour delay on southbound I-25 Wednesday

DENVER — An overturned piece of construction equipment caused more than an hour and a half delay on southbound Interstate 25 Wednesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reports.

The rotomiller that grinds asphalt flipped on its side near Park Avenue, according to Luber, bringing southbound I-25 down to just one lane into downtown Denver.

Luber advised morning commuters, the HOV/express lanes were the best and fastest options through this area. Side streets, including Federal Boulevard, N. Pecos Street and Washington Street, loaded up with traffic. York Street is a good alternative route, according to Luber, the farther drivers stay away from I-25.

The drive time on southbound I-25 heading into downtown Denver from 104th Ave. reached almost two hours around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) told Denver7 construction crews were removing paving equipment on the roadway when a piece of equipment fell off the trailer near the 20th St. off-ramp.

The contractor is trying to get the rotomiller back on its wheels to tow it off the highway, according to CDOT.

Paving on southbound I-25 has been ongoing over the last several weeks, creating slowdowns during the morning commute. On Wednesday, construction crews were late picking up traffic cones from the project overnight, creating a worse than normal backup.