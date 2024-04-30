Overnight lane closures begin on I-70 through Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel

CLEAR CREEK AND SUMMIT COUNTIES, Colo. — Driving on Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel over the next few weeks, travelers could hit overnight lane closures, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

Lane closures were suspended over the winter, CDOT said, so now the agency is resuming work during the warmer months.

Crews will be making improvements to drainage, fire department hose connections, freeze protection, signage, security and repairs to the inside of the tunnel. CDOT will also wash the tunnel walls, clean the drains, sweep the pavement and perform other cleaning projects.

There won't be any closures on weekends or holidays.

But the westbound side of the tunnel will be closed:



Tuesday, April 30 through Thursday, May 2 from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

During these closures, both directions of traffic will be stopped at the entrances to the tunnel for 20 minutes. CDOT crews will direct one side through the tunnel and then alternate, so as to avoid a collision.

"Delays are expected to be minimal due to the overnight working hours," CDOT said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 30, 11am