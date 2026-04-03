Overhead wire replacement affecting RTD E and W light rail service at Union Station

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will replace overhead wires next weekend, affecting light rail service at Union Station.
Customers traveling to and from Union station on the E and W light rail lines should expect delays from Saturday, April 11, to Monday, April 13, RTD said.
The E line light rail will be rerouted to the Downtown Loop instead of Union Station. Trains will detour from 10th-Osage Station to Colfax at Auraria Station and continue to the 16th and 18th street stations at Stout and California.
Bus shuttle service from the 10th-Osage Station will be available to Union Station, RTD said. The 16th Street FreeRide or Free MetroRide will also get riders to Union Station.
The W line light rail will be replaced with bus shuttles between Auraria West and Union Station. W line riders can also board shuttle buses at the 10th-Osage station, Empower Field at Mile High and Auraria West stations, Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens station and Gate 22 of the underground bus concourse at Union Station.
Regular service for all lines is scheduled to resume Tuesday, April 14.
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