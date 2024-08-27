One person rescued from South Platte River Tuesday morning after car crash

DENVER — One person was rescued from the South Platte River Tuesday morning after two cars crashed on southbound Interstate 25 north of Alameda Avenue just before 6 a.m., the Denver Fire Department said.

This is not the first time this has happened, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. The wall on the side of the roadway is a temporary barrier. It's not solid, so instead of kicking the car back into the lanes as it's designed to do, it gave way allowing the car to get airborne and crash into the river, Luber said.

The driver was able to get out of the car on her own, according to Denver police.

Denver fire found the driver sitting on top of the car. The water rescue team was able to walk to her and help her get out of the South Platte River.

Denver Health Paramedics then took her to the hospital, but Denver police did not know if the driver's injuries are serious, as of 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

What caused the crash is under investigation, the Denver Police Department said.

"Alternate routes advised," DPD said.

The tow truck arrived around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday as the Colorado Department of Transportation began fixing the barrier.