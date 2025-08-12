One person injured in vehicle fire on westbound I-70 near Silverthorne, drivers diverted to Loveland Pass

One person was injured in a vehicle fire Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, Colorado State Patrol confirmed to Denver7. Westbound I-70 is closed for an investigation and cleanup of the vehicle fire, and drivers are being diverted to Loveland Pass.

A scheduled maintenance project for Loveland Pass was put on hold, so it could be used as an alternate route off westbound I-70, CSP said.

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was taken to a nearby hospital, but CSP Public Information Officer Trooper Hunter Matthews said there was no information available on the extent of the driver's injuries, as of 7:58 a.m. Tuesday.

CSP also had no estimated time for the interstate to reopen, but said drivers should anticipate long delays. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the drive time is around an hour and a half, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. Luber recommended drivers take U.S. Route 285 to Fairplay and then coming back up through Breckenridge is a better option for drivers to get around the closure of westbound I-70.