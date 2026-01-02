One person dies in three-vehicle crash Friday morning south of Walsenburg, CSP says

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning, south of Walsenburg, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Around 7:32 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver slowed down while traveling south on I-25 due to sun glare and then was rear-ended by the driver of a box truck, CPS said.

The drivers of the semi-truck and the box truck moved over to the right shoulder to exchange information, causing a slowdown on the interstate. That's when a second crash occurred involving the drivers of three other vehicles, CSP said.

A 46-year-old man, driving a Ford F250, rear-ended the driver of a Hyundai Elantra. The Ford 250 rolled and slid, then striking a Hyundai Sonata. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Elantra crossed the center median and ended up on the right shoulder of the northbound I-25 lanes.

The driver of the Ford 250 died at the scene, according to CSP. The driver of the Elantra was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The driver of the Sonata was uninjured.

Both sides of the highway shut down when the crash first opened, but the northbound lanes reopened around 9:12 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-25 remained closed, as of CSP's latest update at 12:13 p.m. Friday. It's expected to be shut down for several hours as the CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit investigates and cleans up the highway.

Drivers are being detoured off southbound I-25 at exit 41, Rugby Road.