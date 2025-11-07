Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dies in Lakewood auto-pedestrian crash Friday morning

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being hit by a car at S. Wadsworth Boulevard and W. Eastman Place, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The northbound lanes of Wadsworth closed at Eastman Place, and there's not an estimated time for reopening the intersection, as of 8:21 a.m. Friday.

Lakewood police asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The crash happened around 6:06 a.m. Friday. The driver stayed on scene, according to Lakewood police, and there's no indication of impairment or intoxication contributing to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and Lakewood police said investigators have not determined yet if any charges will be filed against the driver.

The coroner's office will release the identity of the pedestrian once family has been notified.

