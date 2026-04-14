BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person died in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday morning, according to the Brighton Police Department.

The wreck occurred at Highway 85 and E. Bromley Lane before 5 a.m. Tuesday. Brighton police said the driver did stay on scene after the crash.



Watch Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber's full report in the video player below.

One person dies in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brighton

Northbound Highway 85 and E. Bromley Lane is shut down for the Brighton police investigation. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber expects it will be closed for several hours.

Luber recommended drivers avoid Highway 85 if possible, and use Bridge Street to get around it.