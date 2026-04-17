One person dies in early-morning fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Foxfield at E. Arapahoe Road and S. Lewiston Way Friday morning, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said.

All lanes of eastbound Arapahoe Road from S. Parker Road to S. Lewiston Way closed for approximately three hours while the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit investigated.

One person dies in early-morning fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Arapahoe Co.

The road reopened around 5:17 a.m., the sheriff's office said.