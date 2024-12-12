One person dies in crash involving a pickup truck and small hatchback off Weld County Road 20.5 Thursday

One person died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a small hatchback off Weld County Road 20.5 on Thursday morning, Mountain View Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook.

Five agencies responded to the wreck just after 7 a.m. Thursday, east of Weld County Road 7.

First responders had to use extrication tools to remove the drivers from both vehicles because of the serious damage to the pickup and hatchback, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals. One of them was then pronounced dead.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash and will release further information about what happened.