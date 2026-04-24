One person dies in Boulder County crash on Highway 119, Colorado State Patrol says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a Friday morning crash on Highway 119, closing S. Airport Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). S. Airport Road has since reopened.



Watch the full traffic report from Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn in the video player below.

One person dies in Boulder County crash on Highway 119

At approximately 4:31 a.m. Friday, CSP was called to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 119 near S. Airport Road, west of Longmont.

The driver of a Honda CR-V was traveling southbound on Highway 119 when the person behind the wheel collided with a concrete barrier. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, CSP said.

Anyone who has not spoken to crash investigators is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D261509.