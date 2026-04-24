One person dies in Boulder County crash on Highway 119, Colorado State Patrol says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a Friday morning crash on Highway 119, closing S. Airport Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). S. Airport Road has since reopened.
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At approximately 4:31 a.m. Friday, CSP was called to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 119 near S. Airport Road, west of Longmont.
The driver of a Honda CR-V was traveling southbound on Highway 119 when the person behind the wheel collided with a concrete barrier. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead, CSP said.
Anyone who has not spoken to crash investigators is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D261509.
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