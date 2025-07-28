One person dies after vehicle fire, shutting down NB lanes of Interstate 25 at W. 84th Ave. Monday morning

THORNTON, Colo. — One person died after a vehicle fire, shutting down the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at W. 84th Ave. Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A driver hit the side wall of the highway around 4:18 a.m. Monday, according to Adams County Fire Rescue, and caught fire on impact.

At 4:18am, crews responded to a vehicle fire on I-25NB, just south of 84th Ave. A vehicle hit the side hwy wall and caught on fire on impact. Our investigators are on scene as well as @CSP_News. pic.twitter.com/q9ejQY235K — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) July 28, 2025

Adams County Fire Rescue and CSP investigators are on scene. The cleanup and investigation into what happened has traffic backed up to U.S. Route 36 as a result, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported, causing about a 15-minute delay.

The crash/car fire NB 25 at 84th will be investigated for some time. Just the right lane is blocked but traffic is backed up to US 36 and is about a 15 minute delay.



You could try 58th to Washington then north to 84th or exit US 36 to Pecos then north to 84th and back to I-25. pic.twitter.com/OZaV7217T8 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 28, 2025

Luber recommends drivers take 58th Ave. to Washington Street, then north to 84th Ave., or ext U.S. 36 to Pecos Street. Take it north to 84th Ave. back to I-25.

The vehicle fire, cleanup and investigation blocked two lanes of the highway, CSP told Denver7. There was no estimated time of reopening, as of 6:33 a.m. Monday.