One person dies after vehicle fire, shutting down NB lanes of Interstate 25 at W. 84th Ave. Monday morning

THORNTON, Colo. — One person died after a vehicle fire, shutting down the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at W. 84th Ave. Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
A driver hit the side wall of the highway around 4:18 a.m. Monday, according to Adams County Fire Rescue, and caught fire on impact.
At 4:18am, crews responded to a vehicle fire on I-25NB, just south of 84th Ave. A vehicle hit the side hwy wall and caught on fire on impact. Our investigators are on scene as well as @CSP_News.
Adams County Fire Rescue and CSP investigators are on scene. The cleanup and investigation into what happened has traffic backed up to U.S. Route 36 as a result, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported, causing about a 15-minute delay.
The crash/car fire NB 25 at 84th will be investigated for some time. Just the right lane is blocked but traffic is backed up to US 36 and is about a 15 minute delay.
You could try 58th to Washington then north to 84th or exit US 36 to Pecos then north to 84th and back to I-25.
Luber recommends drivers take 58th Ave. to Washington Street, then north to 84th Ave., or ext U.S. 36 to Pecos Street. Take it north to 84th Ave. back to I-25.
The vehicle fire, cleanup and investigation blocked two lanes of the highway, CSP told Denver7. There was no estimated time of reopening, as of 6:33 a.m. Monday.