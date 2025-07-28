Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dies after vehicle fire, shutting down NB lanes of Interstate 25 at W. 84th Ave. Monday morning

A driver hit the side wall of the highway around 4:18 a.m. Monday and caught fire on impact
A vehicle fire shut down northbound Interstate 25 at 84th Ave. Monday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.
THORNTON, Colo. — One person died after a vehicle fire, shutting down the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at W. 84th Ave. Monday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

A driver hit the side wall of the highway around 4:18 a.m. Monday, according to Adams County Fire Rescue, and caught fire on impact.

Adams County Fire Rescue and CSP investigators are on scene. The cleanup and investigation into what happened has traffic backed up to U.S. Route 36 as a result, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported, causing about a 15-minute delay.

Luber recommends drivers take 58th Ave. to Washington Street, then north to 84th Ave., or ext U.S. 36 to Pecos Street. Take it north to 84th Ave. back to I-25.

The vehicle fire, cleanup and investigation blocked two lanes of the highway, CSP told Denver7. There was no estimated time of reopening, as of 6:33 a.m. Monday.

