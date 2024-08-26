Watch Now
One person dies after crash Monday morning in S Holly Street construction zone

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person died after a crash on S Holly Street in a construction zone Monday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The coroner is on scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The northbound lanes of S Holly Street between E Arapahoe Road and E Weaver Avenue remain closed for the crash investigation and cleanup, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said at noon Monday.

