One person dies after crash Monday morning in S Holly Street construction zone

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person died after a crash on S Holly Street in a construction zone Monday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: The northbound lanes of S. Holly St. are closed between E. Arapahoe Rd. and E. Weaver Ave. due to a serious accident in a construction zone. The road will be closed for several hours. Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/IjJ2EQBQCh — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 26, 2024

The coroner is on scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The northbound lanes of S Holly Street between E Arapahoe Road and E Weaver Avenue remain closed for the crash investigation and cleanup, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said at noon Monday.