One driver runs from the scene of a car crash in Denver on Labor Day morning

DENVER — One driver ran from the scene of a car crash in Denver on Labor Day morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.
The hit-and-run crash happened around 5:04 a.m. at N. Federal Boulevard and W. 6th Ave.
One person was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury, according to DPD.
Northbound Federal Boulevard is closed at W. 6th Ave., and DPD advised morning commuters find alternative routes.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a hit and run traffic crash at N Federal Blvd/W 6th Ave involving two motorists. One driver fled the scene on foot. One person was transported to the hospital with a serious leg injury. NB Federal is closed at 6th. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/PHCuZSbOxu— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 1, 2025
