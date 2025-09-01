One driver runs from the scene of a car crash in Denver on Labor Day morning

DENVER — One driver ran from the scene of a car crash in Denver on Labor Day morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 5:04 a.m. at N. Federal Boulevard and W. 6th Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury, according to DPD.

Northbound Federal Boulevard is closed at W. 6th Ave., and DPD advised morning commuters find alternative routes.