Crash on NB Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway causes nearly two-hour backup in Castle Rock Wednesday morning

Northbound Interstate 25 is closed before Plum Creek Parkway for a crash, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reports.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A crash on northbound Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway caused a nearly two-hour backup Wednesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

Luber saw the crash reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, first shutting down a couple of lanes of northbound I-25, quickly progressing to all lanes.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the initial crash investigation found a Ram pickup truck and a semitruck collided, sending the driver of the Ram truck to a nearby hospital.

No traffic could get through for nearly two hours, according to Luber, backing up to the Tomah Road exit.

Luber said while southbound I-25 was open, he advised drivers on the northbound side to exit at Tomah Road and take the frontage road to Castle Rock.

All lanes of northbound I-25 reopened nearly two hours later around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Luber estimated it would take 15 to 20 minutes for the bottleneck to ease.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501, reference case number 1C260283, leave your contact information for an investigator to contact you at a later time.

