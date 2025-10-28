One person dies in single-car crash on NB I-25 at RidgteGate Parkway Tuesday morning, Lone Tree police say

LONE TREE, Colo. — One person has died in a single-car crash on northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Lone Tree Police Department.

The northbound Interstate 25 exit to RidgeGate Parkway closed as a result of the crash, slowing traffic from Castle Rock and Castle Pines. The delay reached nearly an hour by 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Only two lanes of the highway were open past the crash blocking the right lane with heavy first responder presence.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber advised drivers to expect delays for the rest of the morning. Use Crowfoot Valley Road to get into Parker Road, if you're in Castle Rock, Luber said. You can use Monarch Boulevard getting in through Castle Pines, or use Santa Fe Drive, according to Luber.

The Lone Tree Police Department said the crash is under investigation.