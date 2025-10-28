Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

One person dies in single-car crash on NB I-25 at RidgteGate Parkway Tuesday morning, Lone Tree police say

One person has died in a single-car crash on northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Lone Tree Police Department.
1 dies in single-car crash on NB I-25 a RidgteGate Pkwy. Tuesday: Lone Tree PD
NB I-25 at Ridgegate Pkwy. closes Tuesday morning due to serious crash
NB I-25 at ridgegate.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

LONE TREE, Colo. — One person has died in a single-car crash on northbound Interstate 25 at RidgeGate Parkway Tuesday morning, according to the Lone Tree Police Department.

The northbound Interstate 25 exit to RidgeGate Parkway closed as a result of the crash, slowing traffic from Castle Rock and Castle Pines. The delay reached nearly an hour by 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Only two lanes of the highway were open past the crash blocking the right lane with heavy first responder presence.

1 dies in single-car crash on NB I-25 a RidgteGate Pkwy. Tuesday: Lone Tree PD

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber advised drivers to expect delays for the rest of the morning. Use Crowfoot Valley Road to get into Parker Road, if you're in Castle Rock, Luber said. You can use Monarch Boulevard getting in through Castle Pines, or use Santa Fe Drive, according to Luber.

The Lone Tree Police Department said the crash is under investigation.

jayson image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Jayson Luber
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber knows Colorado roads like the back of his hand – but he’s always looking for stories impacting transportation in our state for his Driving You Crazy podcast and beyond. If you’d like to get in touch with Jayson, fill out the form below to send him an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

traffic.jpg