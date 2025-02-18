Northbound I-25 reopens at Highway 392, the Windsor exit, after a multi-vehicle crash in the snow Tuesday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 closed at Highway 392, the Windsor exit, for a crash involving five or more vehicles in the snow Tuesday morning.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital, Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash was first reported to CSP at 5:57 a.m., Trooper Sherri Mendez told Denver7. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed down the highway at Crossroads Boulevard. CSP advised drivers look for alternate routes.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended driversexit Highway 34, go west to Boyd Lake, north to Carpenter, left to Timberline, right on that to Harmony and then take a right back to I-25.

First responders were still working the scene, as of 7:17 a.m, and plan to release an updated report once their work is complete.

Road conditions remain icy and CSP advised drivers to go slow and leave extra room between themselves and other drivers.

The stretch of highway reopened at 9:05 a.m.