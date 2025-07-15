New way to catch speeders in Colorado construction zones starts on this highway

As CDOT continues to warn of the dangers of speeding near construction zones on Colorado highways, the agency is preparing to roll out a new type of camera-style system designed to catch drivers going too fast.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber has extensively covered how this new system will work as its set to go live on Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont on Monday, July 14.

“This is a new type of system for Colorado. Up on The Diagonal Highway – this is that road between Boulder and Longmont – they are going to have cameras that are separated by a distance,” explained Luber. “We usually see the photo radar vans when they’re set up in one spot. These are doing a separation of time.”

Luber said as you drive down Highway 119 between the two camera points, the system will compare your average speed to determine if there is a speeding violation.

Luber further explained in this article how it’ll work:

"The cameras on Highway 119 aren’t designed to take photo radar tickets. They instead are set up where when a vehicle passes the first pair of cams the clock starts. When the same vehicle passes the second set of cams the clock stops. The system then calculates the average speed of that vehicle between each camera by dividing the distance between the cams by the travel time. It doesn’t matter what lane the driver is in, as the cameras are capable of monitoring multiple lanes at the same time," wrote Luber.

The system will issue warnings starting Monday, July 21, to drivers going on average 10-mph or more over the speed limit.

Fines are expected to start in the fall.

Luber said drivers should expect to see this new system pop up near other construction sites across Colorado.

CDOT said its focus will remain on construction work zones, but the program is expected to expand into school zones and other high-risk corridors down the road. Warnings and notices will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 30 days of the speeding violation.

Once fines are issued, they will run $75.

“We are using crash history and speed studies to determine where these systems go. It’s not arbitrary. It’s smart, targeted and evidence based," said a CDOT spokesperson.

CDOT said it's emphasizing transparency in this initiative. The agency created a dedicated webpage , listing all active enforcement zones and will add to it as more are added.

Each new location will include a warning period of at least 30 days. As per state law, “Camera Speed Enforcement Ahead” signs will also be posted at the entrance to every active work zone.

