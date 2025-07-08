Multiple vehicles crash on both sides of Interstate 25 and E. 104th Ave. Tuesday morning

Multiple vehicles crashed on southbound and northbound Interstate 25 near E. 104th Ave. Tuesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber observed.

Initially, first responders blocked all lanes of southbound I-25 to reach the drivers involved in the crash. Two lanes of traffic were open past the wreck, as of 6:07 a.m.

AirTracker7 observed three vehicles in the grass on southbound I-25 before 104th, with one of the trucks on its side.

A separate crash on northbound I-25 at 104th blocked three lanes of traffic shortly after the first crash on the southbound side. The northbound crash was cleared to the right side of the highway, leaving all but the right lane open to other drivers.