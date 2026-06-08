Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to the hospital, closes eastbound I-76 at E. 88th Ave. for morning commute

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A multi-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Monday morning and closed eastbound Interstate 76 at E. 88th Ave., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).



Watch Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber's full report in the video player below.

Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound I-76 at E. 88th Ave. for morning commute

The crash happened around 4:23 a.m. Monday, involving five vehicles and a semitruck hauling a trailer. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals, but CSP did not know the extent of their injuries, as of 5:41 a.m. Monday.

There's no estimated time for reopening eastbound I-76, just west of E. 88th Ave., according to CSP. The crash had not been moved and the clenaup had not started, as of 6:22 a.m. Monday, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

CSP

Monday morning commuters are advised to find an alternative route. Luber recommended drivers use E. 74th Ave. to 72nd Ave., over to Highway 2 to get around the shutdown.

CSP is leading the crash investigation, and has not yet determined a cause.