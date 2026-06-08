Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to the hospital, closes eastbound I-76 at E. 88th Ave. for morning commute

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A multi-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Monday morning and closed eastbound Interstate 76 at E. 88th Ave., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
- Watch Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber's full report in the video player below.
The crash happened around 4:23 a.m. Monday, involving five vehicles and a semitruck hauling a trailer. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals, but CSP did not know the extent of their injuries, as of 5:41 a.m. Monday.
There's no estimated time for reopening eastbound I-76, just west of E. 88th Ave., according to CSP. The crash had not been moved and the clenaup had not started, as of 6:22 a.m. Monday, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.
Monday morning commuters are advised to find an alternative route. Luber recommended drivers use E. 74th Ave. to 72nd Ave., over to Highway 2 to get around the shutdown.
CSP is leading the crash investigation, and has not yet determined a cause.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.