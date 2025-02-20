Watch Now
Four-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 93 from Table Mountain to 58th Ave. for several hours Thursday: Jeffco Sheriff

Two people taken to a nearby hospital
A multi-car crash closed Highway 93 from Table Mountain to 58th Ave. for several hours Thursday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
Four vehicles got in a wreck just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Colorado State Patrol, and two people were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the area to prevent heavy traffic build up. The Jeffco Sheriff's Office directed northbound traffic to Highway 58 on to McIntyre or Easley Road, and southbound traffic to W. 58th Ave. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber also recommended drivers to t ake McIntyre down to 44th Ave. to get back into Golden.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Multi-car crash closes Highway 93 from Table Mountain to 58th Ave.

