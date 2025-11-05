Motorcyclist dies in crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night

AURORA, Colo. — One person died Tuesday night after a GMC, Acura and motorcycle were involved in a crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora police said the driver of a GMC ran a red light at E. Mississippi Avenue while heading northbound on S. Buckley Road.

The GMC hit the motorcycle and then the Acura, as the motorcyclist and other driver were both turning left onto E. Mississippi Ave. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the motorcyclist's identity once family has been notified.

The drivers of the GMC and the Acura were uninjured. The driver of the GMC stayed on scene and cooperated with crash investigators, according to Aurora police.

Investigators do not suspect speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.