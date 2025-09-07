WATCH: CSP aircraft clocks motorcyclist going 142 mph in I-25 construction zone

LONE TREE, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol released an aerial video on Friday that shows a motorcycle traveling at 142 mph in a 65-mph construction zone on northbound Interstate 25 between Larkspur and Castle Rock.

The motorcyclist, identified as Matthew Galek, 27, was arrested by troopers following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Lone Tree.

Galaek was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of speeding 142 mph in a 65 mph zone, reckless driving and failure to present insurance.

The video released Friday was captured from a CSP aircraft and reportedly shows Galek weaving through heavy traffic and crossing solid white lines before being stopped, according to a CSP news release.

State Patrol officials emphasized the extreme danger of excessive speeds on a motorcycle, which they said is a leading cause of fatal crashes.

“This type of reckless driving is extremely dangerous not only for the rider but for every motorist sharing the roadway,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a news release. “Motorcycle riders have little protection in the event of a crash, and speed remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes across Colorado. Even at normal, highway speeds, a single mistake can mean tragedy for the rider and everyone around them.”