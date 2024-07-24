More than 2,900 power outages in Aurora and Highlands Ranch impact RTD services Wednesday morning

More than 2,900 power outages in Aurora and Highlands Ranch impacted RTD services Wednesday morning, the agency reported just after 6 a.m.

Due to loss of power, R-lines are not running and a bus shuffle is in place from Florida to Peoria. R-lines are running from Lincoln to Florida. — RTD (@RideRTD) July 24, 2024

The R Lines are, however, running from Lincoln to Florida.

The R Line was already not running due to "track issues," before the power issue, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

The 2nd Ave. and Abilene Station, Aurora Metro Center Station and Florida Station were all affected.