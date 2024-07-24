Watch Now
More than 2,900 power outages in Aurora and Highlands Ranch impact RTD services Wednesday morning

Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 24, 2024

More than 2,900 power outages in Aurora and Highlands Ranch impacted RTD services Wednesday morning, the agency reported just after 6 a.m.

"Due to loss of power, R-lines are not running and a buss shuttle is in place from Florida to Peoria," RTD said.

The R Lines are, however, running from Lincoln to Florida.

The R Line was already not running due to "track issues," before the power issue, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

The 2nd Ave. and Abilene Station, Aurora Metro Center Station and Florida Station were all affected.

