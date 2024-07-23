Man dies, woman hospitalized following Westminster crash early Tuesday morning

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man died in a crash just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 120th Ave. between Lowell and Federal Boulevards, Westminster police said.

Crash investigators said they believe speed and alcohol may have led to the wreck.

A woman was hospitalized from injuries she got in the crash, but police have not yet gotten an update on how she's doing.

EB 120th remains closed at Lowell to Federal to investigate a fatal alcohol involved crash. You will have to go north to 128th from Lowell or down to 112th to get around it. WB lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/DAHT5cw66F — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 23, 2024

Eastbound 120th Ave. between Lowell and Federal Boulevards is expected to be closed during the Tuesday morning rush hour, Westminster police said. The westbound lanes of 120th Ave. remained open.

Use 128th Ave. to the north or 112th Ave. to the south to get around the closure, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended.