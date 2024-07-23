Watch Now
Man dies, woman hospitalized following Westminster crash early Tuesday morning

Westminster police investigators believe speed and alcohol may have led to the crash
A man died in a crash early Tuesday morning on 120th Ave. between Lowell and Federal Boulevards, Westminster police said.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 23, 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man died in a crash just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 120th Ave. between Lowell and Federal Boulevards, Westminster police said.

Crash investigators said they believe speed and alcohol may have led to the wreck.

A woman was hospitalized from injuries she got in the crash, but police have not yet gotten an update on how she's doing.

Eastbound 120th Ave. between Lowell and Federal Boulevards is expected to be closed during the Tuesday morning rush hour, Westminster police said. The westbound lanes of 120th Ave. remained open.

Use 128th Ave. to the north or 112th Ave. to the south to get around the closure, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended.

