Man dies in E. 6th Ave. crash involving motorcyclist and pickup truck Monday night

AURORA, Colo. — One person died in a crash on E. 6th Ave., involving a motorcyclist and pickup truck Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Both directions of 6th Ave. closed between Toledo and Vaughn Streets just after 7:30 p.m. Monday to allow law enforcement to investigate the crash. Aurora police recommended drivers use Colfax or Alameda Avenues as alternative east-west routes to get around the road closure.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit said so far, evidence indicates a man was driving a dirt bike with a woman riding on the back.

The two were traveling eastbound on E. 6th Ave. when the motorcyclist hit a Ford F-350 pickup truck making a left turn on Toledo Street from westbound E. 6th Ave. The man and woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora PD. The man died at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with law enforcement econducting the investigation.

E. 6th Ave. reopened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.