Major crash on Highway 36 near Sheridan Boulevard creates 35 minute delays for Monday morning commuters

A major crash on Highway 36 near Sheridan Boulevard created 35 minute delays for Monday morning commuters, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reports.
Few drivers were getting past the crash just before 6 a.m. as major wreckage was on the left and right sides of the highway. This left only one lane open for drivers traveling on westbound Highway 36. The slowing was back to Federal Boulevard, according to Luber.
Luber recommended drivers take Federal over to 92nd Ave. That takes you back over to Sheridan and then you can go west.
