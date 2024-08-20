Watch Now
Larimer County sheriff's deputies shoot a woman Tuesday morning after chase through west Loveland

She allegedly pulled out a gun when deputies stopped her, Larimer County Sheriff's Office says
Larimer County sheriff's deputies shot a woman early Tuesday following a car chase, Sheriff John Feyen said in a news release.
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County sheriff's deputies shot a woman early Tuesday morning following a car chase through part of Loveland, the office of Sheriff John Feyen said in a news release.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy found a car at Highway 402 and the East Frontage Road that was owned by a woman with a warrant out for her arrest and a revoked license, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy tried to pull her over, but the woman allegedly refused, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies chased her through west Loveland for several miles. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said deputies deployed spikes near Highway 402 and Lincoln Avenue, but she continued driving over 100 mph.

She finally stopped at Wheatridge Court and County Road 18 where she got out of the car with a gun, according to Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies. That's when two deputies said they shot her.

Law enforcement at the scene started providing first aid before the woman was taken to the hospital, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

No one else was hurt, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting. But the Loveland Police Department is the lead agency investigating and will release any further details, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

