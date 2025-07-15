Delays remain as I-76 W reopens between Federal, Sheridan after crash

DENVER – The westbound I-76 lanes have reopened between Federal Blvd. and Sheridan Blvd, causing traffic issues Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been watching this transition between a crash to a full closure, we have a major traffic jam unfortunately. Westbound I-76 between Federal and Sheridan is where the crash is,” said Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

The crash shut down traffic for around 20 minutes, but as of 6 a.m., the westbound lanes of I-76 appeared to reopen, said Luber, who advised to expect delays in the area.