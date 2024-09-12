I-76 in northeast Colorado closed in both directions due to 1,000 acre fire

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A portion of both the east and westbound lanes of I-76 just west of Wiggins in northeast Colorado has been closed due to a brush fire which was estimated to be at around 1,000 acres.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate is shut down between County Road 91 and CO 144 in Weld and Morgan Counties.

According to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (CDFPC), several air resources were requested to battle the fire.

CDOT cameras showed a line of traffic backed up and a plume of smoke in the distance.

Gusty wind conditions and low humidity across the state have triggered a red flag warning for elevated fire danger until 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.