I-70 shut down between Eisenhower Tunnel, Silverthorne due to 'adverse conditions'

DENVER — Interstate 70 is shut down between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Silverthorne due to "adverse conditions," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT reports multiple crashes and slide-offs in the area amid a snowstorm that's moving through the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.



For the latest forecast, check out the Denver7 Weather live stream below

Denver7 Weather

I-70 is closed in both directions between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Silverthorne. Traffic cameras show severe traffic congestion.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT said drivers should avoid the area. If you're already on the roadway, expect "extended delays."

US 6/ Loveland is also closed due to safety concerns.

For the latest road conditions, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.