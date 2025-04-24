I-70 rockslide sends 1 person to the hospital, causes 1 vehicle to crash and others to blow tires

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A rockslide on Interstate 70 sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning, caused one vehicle to crash and others to blow tires, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said. Five total vehicles sustained damage from the rocks.

Around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, rocks fell onto westbound I-70 at mile marker 236.

Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash and the Colorado Department of Transportation cleared off the rocks.

Westbound Interstate 70 was at a standstill, but has since reopened, according to the Clear Creek County sheriff.