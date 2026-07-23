Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
53  WX Alerts
Denver7 Traffic

Actions

I-70 reopens two days after mudslides forced closure in western Colorado

cdot.png
Colorado Department of Transportation
Interstate 70 reopened July 22, 2026 after major mudslides forced the highway's closure two days earlier.
cdot.png
Posted
and last updated

Interstate 70 reopened Wednesday after large mudslides forced the highway's closure in western Colorado on Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The Garfield County closure stretched from Silt (Mile Point 97) to New Castle (Mile Point 105). One lane in each direction remains closed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The highway became impassable Monday night around 7 p.m. after "torrential rain and hail flooded the area, pushing mud, logs, and rocks across the roadway," according to a previous release from CDOT.

“A very quick, very heavy rain and hail storm brought a lot of moisture and the dry ground was not able to absorb, which caused massive flooding and piles of debris to overwhelm the drainage system in this area,” Jason Smith, CDOT's regional transportation director, said in the release.

Read previous coverage of the closure here.

traffic.jpg