I-70 closed in both directions from east of Denver to Burlington due to winter weather conditions

DENVER – Both directions of I-70 are shut down Thursday from just east of Denver due to almost the Kansas state line due to snow and winter weather conditions.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure impacts both the west and eastbound I-70 lanes from Exit 292 (Airpark Blvd.) to Exit 438 (Burlington, Colorado).

According to the Colorado State Patrol, multiple roads are closed, including I-70, due to crashes and jackknifed semi trucks.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the area until 5 p.m. Thursday where blowing snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph were expected.

Colorado State Patrol White-out conditions hit I-70 near milemarker 376 at Bovina on Jan. 9, 2025

“Plan on areas of low visibility in blowing and drifting snow and hazardous road conditions. The worst conditions will be late this morning, then gradual improvement can be expected through the afternoon,” wrote National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Boulder.

Castle Rock is also under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m.

Other Colorado highway closures include:



I-70 EB/WB Airpark Blvd (Exit 292) to Burlington (Exit 438)

US 40 EB/WB Limon to Kit Carson

US 385 NB/SB Burlington to US 36 (MP 216)

CO 24 WB from Burlington to Siebert

CO 71 NB/SB Limon to Ordway

