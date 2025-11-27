I-25 northbound lanes closed near Centennial due to multi-vehicle crash

I-25 northbound lanes near Centennial are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The crash is reported near E. Dry Creek Road.
The closure is between Exit 195 and Exit 196, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
South Metro Fire Rescue is on the scene and said to expect extended delays on I-25.
The Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office said drivers can exit at Dry Creek road and re-enter the interstate using the on ramp.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
