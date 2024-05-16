Highway 85 shuts down in both directions near E 104th Ave. for multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash Thursday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Highway 85 shut down in both directions for a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash near E 104th Ave. Thursday afternoon, Commerce City Police Department said in a post on the social media site X.

Massive crash: HWY 85 SHUT DOWN both directions near 104th for multi-vehicle hit and run collision involving a semi and dump truck. We are doing traffic control— @AdamsCoSheriff and @CSP_News are handling the crash. We will be diverting you onto 104 or 76. pic.twitter.com/nnQOsk0e8x — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) May 16, 2024

A semi truck and dump truck hit each other around noon Thursday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are handling the crash, Commerce City PD said, while Commerce City police manages traffic.

"We will be diverting you onto 104 or 76," Commerce City PD said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 16, 11am