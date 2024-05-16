Watch Now
Highway 85 shuts down in both directions near E 104th Ave. for multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash Thursday

Posted at 12:20 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 14:24:33-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Highway 85 shut down in both directions for a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash near E 104th Ave. Thursday afternoon, Commerce City Police Department said in a post on the social media site X.

A semi truck and dump truck hit each other around noon Thursday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are handling the crash, Commerce City PD said, while Commerce City police manages traffic.

"We will be diverting you onto 104 or 76," Commerce City PD said.

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018