Part of Hwy. 34 in Weld Co. temporarily closes Wednesday for investigation into potential pipe bomb, CSP says

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A portion of Highway 34 was temporarily closed Wednesday morning for an investigation into a potential pipe bomb, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

CSP troopers stopped a black 2023 Honda Accord for speeding on westbound Highway 34 just after midnight Wednesday. During the traffic stop, the trooper reported seeing evidence of drugs. The driver also alluded to the trooper that there a pipe bomb in the car, CSP said.

The driver was arrested, and CSP shut down the area from westbound Highway 34 at mile marker 257 to mile marker 101. The Weld County Bomb Squad responded to the scene.

CSP advised drivers find alternate routes until the situation was resolved. The road reopened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.