Glenwood Canyon wildfire, mudslide threat level reduced in 2025, CDOT determines

The 2025 threat level for wildfires and mudslides Glenwood Canyon is reduced, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday.

CDOT evaluated burn scar recovery and debris flow potential to update safety measures for the area. Normal conditions are projected in Glenwood Canyon for the upcoming summer.

The 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire and the mudslides that followed in subsequent years prompted added protocols for drivers traveling on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. This entailed closing I-70 through Glenwood Canyon when a Flash Flood Warning was issued. Beginning in June, CDOT will keep I-70 and rest areas open, as long as conditions remain safe.

CDOT advised drivers check the latest road conditions here, the latest weather forecast here and keep an eye on the nearby overhead I-70 digital message boards for updates or changes.

The agency consulted with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to determine the threat level is now lower than in previous years.