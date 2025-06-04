Three cars and semitruck involved in crash on southbound I-25 after 104th Ave., blocking all lanes Wednesday

Three cars and a semitruck were involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 25 south of 104th Ave., blocking all lanes Wednesday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

An ambulance left the scene around 6:17 a.m., Luber observed. Multiple people were taken to the hospital. The Northglenn Police Department said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

There was a smaller crash between two other vehicles north of the crash, according to James Burlison with Northglenn PD. No one was injured in that crash.

The cleanup from both crashes could take some time, according to Luber, because the semitruck's fuel tank ruptured during the wreck. Cleanup crews will have to soak up the fuel and all cars will need to get towed as well.

A fire truck responding to the wreck parked across all lanes, preventing other drivers from getting through this stretch of highway. Use the side roads to get around the closure, Luber said.

Use Huron, Washington or Pecos Streets, Luber recommended. Federal Boulevard is also a possible detour. Get down to Thornton Parkway, not 104th Ave., and then join southbound I-25.

Drivers are trying to get off southbound I-25 at 104th Ave., causing a bottleneck.

"It's a parking lot coming in from 120th Ave.," Luber said.

Morning commuters could also use side roads to get down to 92nd Ave. or 84th Ave., Luber advised.

The road reopened around 7 a.m. Luber said it it looked like cleanup crews were going to leave fuel absorbent on the highway and let cars blow it off to the side.