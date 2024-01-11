Watch Now
Firefighters battle flames at southwest Denver welding supply shop Thursday morning

Denver fire investigators are on scene of a fire that started at a welding supply shop on the southwest side of town Thursday, according to a post from the department on the social media site X.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jan 11, 2024
DENVER — Denver fire investigators are on scene of a fire that started at a welding supply shop on the southwest side of town Thursday, according to a post from the department on the social media site X.

This happened near W Florida Avenue and South Federal Boulevard, Denver police said in a post on the social media site X. Officers arrived to help Denver fire as they battled the flames.

Crews were able to get the fire, that started around 4 a.m. Thursday, under control. But they had to keep it from spreading to other buildings, Denver Fire Department said in its post.

No injuries have been reported, Denver fire said.

With fire crews still on the scene, this may impact your drive, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said. "Expect delays in the area," Denver police reiterated the warning.

Southbound Federal Boulevard remains closed at Florida Avenue. Part of Florida Avenue is also closed at the scene of the fire, Jayson Luber said.

