FBI warns of text scams targeting E-470 toll road users

The FBI is warning drivers about text scams attempting to get money from those who use the E-470 toll road, the E-470 Public Highway Authority posted on Facebook.

The public service announcement reminds drivers that E-470 and ExpressToll — the company which collects the electronic toll on the highway — do not ask for payment or personal information through text messages.

"For your own security, please do not click on any links or provide any personal information if you receive a text message," the FBI said in its public service announcement.

The FBI offers the following advice for any Coloradan who receives one of these texts:



File a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center. Check your account using the ExpressToll website. Contact ExpressToll's customer service phone number. Delete any scam texts. If you click any links or provide your personal information over text, take action to protect your data and financial accounts.

