Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Denver closes stretch of I-70 early Thursday

DENVER — A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist closed a stretch of Interstate 70 early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.
It happened around 1:24 a.m. Thursday at I-70 and N. Tennyson Street. All lanes of east and westbound I-70 were closed between Sheridan and Federal Boulevards.
Alternative routes were advised, but the roadway reopened around 3:48 a.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
DPD is investigating what led up to the crash.
