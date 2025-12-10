Expect two overnight closures next week for Interstate 70 Floyd Hill bridge work

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two overnight closures are planned next week for Interstate 70 Floyd Hill bridge work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Construction crews will be working on westbound I-70 between the U.S. Route 6 off- and on-ramps.

The first closure lasts from Monday, December 15, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, December 16, at 5 a.m.

The second lasts from Tuesday, December 16. at 9 p.m. through Wednesday, December 17, at 5 a.m. These are weather dependent, though, and CDOT warned the second closure could shift from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

During the closures, the westbound lanes of I-70 will merge into one, and drivers will have to exit at the highway 6 off-ramp. The detour then directs drivers to turn left, in order to get to the the highway 6 on-ramp and back on westbound I-70.

There will be crews directing traffic, CDOT said.

The closures are in place so construction crews can build a temporary framework to support the eventual concrete bridge over I-70 traffic.

This is part of the larger I-70 Floyd Hill Project that began in July 2023 to improve eight miles of the mountain corridor from west Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. The overall plan is to create a third lane on westbound I-70 travel that would become an express lane, construct a missing two-mile section of the frontage road, build an extended I-70 on-ramp for slow-moving vehicles, and improve the Clear Creek Greenway trail, among other things.

The express lane is expected to be completed by 2028. The entire project is scheduled to wrap up in 2029.