Watch Now
Denver7 | Traffic

Actions

Eastbound Interstate 70 closes at C-470 for a crash investigation, Colorado State Patrol says

Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at C-470 for a crash investigation Wednesday just before 7:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said.
Golden CSP I70 C470.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 closed at C-470 for a crash investigation Wednesday just before 7:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said.

Eastbound Interstate 70 closes at C-470 for a crash investigation, CSP says

Traffic backed up in that section of Golden as drivers tried to use Colfax Avenue to get to I-70, Luber reported.

"It is quicker if you are on EB 70 down from the foothills to exit at Morrison, go left, stay on Colfax to I-70 and join WB again," Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Westbound C-470 also closed going to eastbound I-70. Those drivers had to go on westbound I-70, or to 6th Ave. and then to Colfax to westbound I-70, Luber reported.

"Use Kipling or Wadsworth instead of 470," Luber advised.

The wreck was initially reported to Colorado State Patrol as a motorcycle crash with a fire, Sgt. Patrick Rice, public information officer for CSP, told Denver7.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
traffic.jpg

Jayson Luber Headshot

Jayson Luber