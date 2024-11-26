Early estimates show a decline in traffic deaths nationwide

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a report on Monday, showing some positive news regarding the number of traffic-related deaths across the United States. From January to June 2024, fatalities declined by 3.2%, compared to the same period last year.

While there have been a significant number of safety initiatives and government funding aimed at reducing traffic deaths and serious injuries on our roadways, Colorado still set a grim record last year. In 2023, the number of pedestrian fatalities reached 153 people. So far this year, Colorado has seen a slight decrease, with 72 deaths compared to 96 deaths in the same time period last year. However, drivers are still speeding, distracted on their phones or impaired.

Officials are urging driver to be especially alert this time of year. Fall and winter are statistically the deadliest times for pedestrian fatalities. In 2023, 78% of all pedestrian deaths occurred during these darker conditions at night or in low light.

Rollover, speed-related, unbuckled occupants and pedestrian-related crashes were a few of the categories studied in the NHTSA report.

Key subcategories that saw the biggest decline include 12% during out-of-state travel, 9% in ejected passengers, 8% on urban interstates and 7% in passenger vehicle occupants less than 10 years old.

“We are encouraged by the declines estimated in these key categories but know we still have more work to do to make our roads safer for everyone,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said.

There are several reasons cited as to why the country is seeing an overall decline. In 2022, the US Department of Transportation launched the National Roadway Safety Strategy — addressing traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our highways, roads and streets. It includes implementing technology to create safer streets, addressing new distracted driving challenges, creating safer vehicles with motor carrier compliance and more.

Also, the bi-partisan infrastructure law — the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program — is proving significant funding for this issue, with $5 billion allocated from 2022-2026.

In the first three years of funding, USDOT awarded $2.9 billion to over 1,600 communities across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Roadway safety planning improvement funds have been awarded to communities that make up about 77% of the country’s population and to areas that comprise of 70% of roadway fatalities. Almost $2 billion is still available for future funding rounds.