5 people hurt in crash on E 40th Ave. at Peña Boulevard Wednesday morning, 1 with life-threatening injuries

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were injured in a crash early Wednesday morning on E 40th Ave. and Peña Boulevard, the Aurora Police Department posted on the social media site X. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person had serious injuries, while the other three people had minor injuries, APD said.

All lanes of E 40th Ave. at Peña Boulevard shut down for about four hours.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a driver ran a red light and collided with another car, according to the Aurora Police Department's preliminary investigation.

E 40th Ave. at Peña Boulevard closed for crews to clear the crash, APD said.

Peña Boulevard was open to Denver International Airport though, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber clarified.

"The problem with where this crash on 40th is, the drivers on WB 70 use this Airport Blvd exit to get to Peña. They can't continue through the intersection," Luber said.

Exit Tower Road, go to Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and then continue back to Peña Boulevard, or continue north to Peña Boulevard, Luber recommended.