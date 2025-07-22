Driving You Crazy: Why didn't Denver pave the east approach of 8th Ave. when paving the viaduct?

DENVER — Ken from Denver writes, “What's driving you crazy? The paving job on 8th Ave viaduct is perfect and smooth. So why did they not pave the approach ramp on the east side? Last fall they paved 8th up to this ramp and stopped so I thought for sure this would get done when they repaved the viaduct. This section is the worst of all and it did not get repaved. This is just frustrating to see this happen. Why?”

It apparently came down to money. When I talked to the city, a spokesperson said simply, “We didn’t have funding to pave that portion of 8th Ave.”

As you said Ken, the new 2 inches of overlay asphalt that is now covering the 8th Ave. viaduct between Mariposa Street and Umatilla Street looks fantastic. It is silky smooth and rides great. But if you are heading east, once you get off the viaduct, the asphalt condition is not very good. When I took a look for myself, I could clearly see the delineation between the new asphalt and the old pavement separated by the expansion joint.

The city told me the primary reason for the recent maintenance on the 8th Ave. viaduct wasn’t to make the surface smoother. It was to replace those aging expansion joints. The city hopes the recent maintenance will extend the life of the bridge for a little while until additional investments in the viaduct can be made.

“The plan was originally to do some spot repairs to the pavement, but within the maintenance budget, we were able to do a little more,” Nancy Kuhn with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) told me. “We did as much as we could do within the maintenance budget we had to the viaduct itself, but our funding did not stretch beyond that to the approach.”

That means that nearly 300-foot section of 8th Ave. between the eastern expansion joint and Mariposa Street will stay rough for now. A bit east of here, the section of 8th Ave. between Mariposa and Galapago Streets went through a contract mill and overlay project in 2021. You can clearly see that line where the project stopped before crossing Mariposa to the eastern viaduct expansion joint.

I asked when the city might come back out and either fully overlay that small part of 8th Ave. or at least fill in the potholes and cracks in the pavement. I was told when the Denver street paving team is on a nearby part of 8th Ave. later this year, they will pick up this section. I read on the Denver 2025 Paving Plan map a few blocks of 8th Ave. between Kalamath and Fox Streets will be paved sometime this year. When that happens, the paving crew will come over to mill and pave this short section of 8th between Mariposa and the viaduct east side expansion joint.

As for future repairs to the bridge, Kuhn told me they hope the new pavement on the viaduct will keep the bridge more viable for travel in the near term.

“We are hopeful that future Vibrant Denver Bond funding will allow the city to complete more work needed on the 8th Ave. viaduct,” Kuhn said.

