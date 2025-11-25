Driving You Crazy: Can CDOT improve the signs from Highway 9 to I-70 to make traffic flow better?

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — John from Silverthorne writes, “What's driving you crazy? In Silverthorne, the on-ramp from southbound Highway 9 to I-70 west has a steep uphill grade. While the lane from the on-ramp continues for over 2 miles before becoming an exit only lane, many people instinctively merge left. Generally, they are going uphill at 30mph while the I-70 traffic is going at least 65mph. There is one lone 'this lane does not end' sign way down the off-ramp. Can the signage be improved at this on-ramp?”

It certainly can John, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) told me, it will improve the signage to hopefully encourage more ramp drivers to stay in that right lane until they are up to speed with the rest of Interstate 70 westbound traffic.

I took a trip up to Silverthorne to take a look at the ramp access for myself. As I made the turn to get on the ramp, the first sign — as you said — indicates that the two lanes on the ramp from Highway 9 to westbound I-70 merge into one. Then that remaining lane becomes a continuous lane, indicated by the worn-out sign with two arrows — one for traffic already on westbound 70 and the other for the new lane that becomes the new right lane on westbound I-70. That additional lane is nearly 3 miles long, finally ending at exit 203 going to Frisco/Breckenridge.

I asked CDOT if it would consider adding or adjusting current signage or making other improvements that would indicate to ramp drivers they can, or maybe should, be encouraged to stay in the right lane and get up to speed before merging left into the middle lane.

MORE: Read more traffic issues driving people crazy

I was told that the traffic operations team assessed the signage at this ramp and identified some changes that they will implement to clarify to ramp drivers that an immediate lane change is not necessary.

I followed up, asking what exactly will be the immediate clarifying changes.

I was told, signage will be updated to more accurately reflect the actual road configuration, emphasizing that an additional lane is provided and merging is not immediately required.

I was left to presume that means a newer or an additional “new lane on the right” sign, designated as W4-3R in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), will be installed. That sign indicates a new lane is merging into the existing roadway, but a merging maneuver is not required.

What could also help here is better striping on I-70 between the existing right westbound lane and the new continuous lane indicating to drivers that they could, and maybe should, stay in that lane until the top of the hill when they reach highway speed.

When new signage or striping will be implemented, if CDOT decides to do that as well, is yet to be determined but shouldn’t take too long.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.