Driving You Crazy: Is it legal to change lanes as you go through an intersection?

David from Glendale writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Can you change lanes as you go through an intersection? For example, can you start into an intersection in the #1 lane and move right to the #2 lane while going through the intersection, assuming it is safe to do so and there's no car in that lane?”

I decided to do an informal poll, asking people around the station your question and just about everyone told me, they remember being taught in drivers ed class that changing lanes through an intersection is illegal. Several added they were pretty sure you aren’t supposed to change lanes as far back as 100 feet from the intersection. I recall hearing the same thing from time to time.

In September of 2018, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) posted basically your same question on their Facebook page. 92% of the nearly 4,000 people who responded to that question guessed the answer was no, it’s not legal to change lanes in an intersection. Troopers revealed the correct answer this way, “This will upset a lot of folks. There is no specific statute saying lane changes cannot happen in or near an intersection (passing is different). But that doesn’t mean it’s recommended.”

I talked with Captain Jamie Dillon from the Glendale Police Department. While he confirmed to me what CSP wrote, he added that there is one specific changing lane example where you have to be extra careful. Capt. Dillon cited Colorado Revised Statutes 42-4-1007 that deals with roadways that have been divided into two or more clearly marked lanes for traffic. Specifically section 1(a) states, “A vehicle shall be driven as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane and shall not be moved from such lane until the driver has first ascertained that such movement can be made with safety.”

Capt. Dillon added, this rule would apply to changing lanes in both an intersection and non-intersection.

“Changing lanes in the middle of intersections can be confusing to some drivers because the lane markings do not carry through the intersection so extra caution would be advisable," Capt. Dillon said. "We would advise drivers to always be careful when making lane changes, especially on busy roadways as this can lead to accidents.”

Part of the misconception that you can’t change lanes in an intersection comes from misinformation on the internet. The website Traffic School Online said, “Even though it is good practice to not change lanes in an intersection as the move can be dangerous, some states, including Ohio, consider the move illegal.”

However, the website ‘Law Stuff Explained’ said, no, that is not the case. “We did not find a statute making it illegal to change lanes in an intersection in Ohio.”

The website State of Florida.com, that isn’t actually associated with the State of Florida, asserts that since more crashes happen at intersections than any other place, “Do not pass or change lanes.” Again, in my research, I found nothing in the Florida Driver’s Manual nor in the Florida Revised Statutes, prohibiting the making of a lane change through an intersection in Florida.

It might be that some of driver confusion stems from one specific part of the Colorado revised statutes that can also be found in many other states law books. In Colorado, it is statute 42-4-1005, which puts limitations on overtaking on the left. Part of that statute reads, “(b) When approaching within one hundred feet of or traversing any intersection or railroad grade crossing.”

I think what most people fail to realize or read through is that this rule only applies to a vehicle driven on the left side of the roadway when attempting to pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction, not when driving on a two or more lane roadway and changing lanes in an intersection. The same wording can be found in Florida State Statute 316.087.

“I would imagine many driving instructors or driving schools would advise against changing lanes in the middle of intersection as part of being a good defensive driver,” Capt. Dillon told me.

I checked with instructors at the DriveSafe driving school. They said they tell their students, when asked, this lane change question it is not illegal to do so but it is a great reminder of ‘just because you can, doesn't mean you should’ as safety, they say, “is their top priority”.

I finally looked for guidance in the Colorado Driver’s Handbook. It never indicates a specific recommendation for or against changing lanes in an intersection, just that you should check for possible hazards or vehicles in the lane you want to enter and of course, use your turn signal.

So, feel free to change lanes in an intersection, but still be careful, because law enforcement said they can still write you a citation if you make any lane change unsafely, in or out of an intersection.

